Rubble in a kibbutz attacked by Hamas on October 7 | Photo: EFE/Manuel Bruque

The European Union (EU) sanctioned this Tuesday (16) the leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, for the attack that the terrorist group committed against Israel on October 7, in which 1,200 people died.

Through these sanctions, the leader of the Palestinian militia is banned from entering EU territory and his assets and assets in European entities are frozen. Furthermore, no company or individual on the block will be able to provide you with funds.

At the same time, the European bloc, which considers Hamas a terrorist organization, like the United States, is finalizing sanctions against people or entities that provide funds to the group.

After the October 7 attack, Israel began an offensive in the Gaza Strip, in a war that has lasted 102 days. In recent weeks, tensions in the Middle East have gained new momentum as attacks by other militias against Tel Aviv and ships in the Red Sea increase.