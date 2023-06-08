The European Union pressures technology companies to apply methods to avoid misinformation when it comes to Artificial Intelligence.

The vice president of the European Commission, Vera Jourová, has been emphatic: “the labeling must be done now, immediately”, this referring to a request from the bloc to place labels on content created with AI, to avoid confusion.

Jourová also warned that “malicious agents” can use these services to spread false news, so it is urgent to legislate: “Companies that have services with the potential to spread disinformation generated by artificial intelligence must, in turn, implement technology that recognize this content and clearly label it to users,” he said.

“When it comes to AI production, I don’t see any right for the machines to have freedom of speech. Signatories of the EU Code of Practice against disinformation should put in place technology to recognize AI content and clearly label it to users.” — Vice President @VeraJourova pic.twitter.com/yLVp79bqEH —European Commission (@EU_Commission) June 5, 2023

Google commitment

However, Jourová’s requests are for many impossible to carry out because the disinformation code is purely voluntary, the signatories have no obligation to comply with it, and those who attempt it will face great obstacles. To detect and mark all synthetic media in real time, the platforms will have to overcome immense technical challenges. In addition, his labels could be wrong, manipulated or falsified, according to what he publishes The vanguard.

Google seems to have taken the step of committing to follow these principles, according to Jourová, since the technology giant would have expressed its confidence in being able to comply with the European request: “Yes, but we are developing the technologies further,” replied Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google to the official For its part, Twitter has refused to follow this path and the vice president has warned them: “They have chosen confrontation.”

