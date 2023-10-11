The EU has warned Mark Zuckerberg about the spread of “misinformation” on social media platforms Goal after the attack Hamas to Israel. She told Goalowner of Facebook and instagramwhich “has 24 hours” to respond and comply with European law.

Social media companies have seen a rise in misinformation about the conflict, including doctored images and mislabeled videos.

The bloc’s head of industry, Thierry Breton, told Goal which must demonstrate that it has taken “timely, diligent and objective” measures.

In a letter, he noted that the company has 24 hours to inform him of the “proportionate and effective” measures it has taken to counter the spread of misinformation on its platforms. A spokesperson for Goal told the BBC:

“After the terrorist attacks in Hamas in Israel “On Saturday, we quickly established a special operations center with experts, including fluent Hebrew and Arabic speakers, to closely monitor and respond to this rapidly evolving situation.” “Our teams are working around the clock to keep our platforms secure, take action on content that violates our policies or local law, and coordinate with third-party fact checkers in the region to limit the spread of misinformation. “We will continue this work as this conflict develops.”

Meanwhile, the European Commission reminded all social media companies that they are legally obliged to prevent the spread of harmful content related to the Palestinian militant group. Hamaswhich is a terrorist group banned in the EU.

“The content that circulates online and that can be associated with Hamas “qualifies as terrorist content, is illegal and must be removed under both the Digital Services Act and the Online Terrorist Content Regulation,” a Commission spokesperson said.

Via: BBC