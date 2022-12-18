How did you feel about this article?

A boy receives a dose of the Covid vaccine in Rio de Janeiro, July 2022. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE / André Coelho

A study released this Saturday (17) by the European Union reported the registration of 1,007 cases of inflammation of the heart (myocarditis) or heart lining (pericarditis) in children aged five to 11 years vaccinated with mRNA vaccines against Covid-19. There were 901 cases after inoculation with the Pfizer vaccine and 106 with Moderna.

Authorities claim that Covid itself poses a greater risk to the heart than these vaccines. In all, 16.1 million children were vaccinated with Pfizer’s vaccine, and 34.1 million were given doses of Moderna’s vaccine. Among infants and toddlers up to four or five years old, “no cases of myocarditis were identified,” the report says.

Common symptoms of inflammation are shortness of breath, chest pain and heart palpitations, which are irregular heartbeats.

The side effect is an increased risk among teenagers and young adults, especially males. In a sample from Thailand, 3% had signs of myocarditis, some of them felt nothing.

A recent review by researchers and bioethicists condemned university-imposed mandatory booster shots as immoral. A previous study in the medical journal lancetindicated that 40% of young people with vaccine myocarditis “completely recovered” continued with a medical ban on daily physical activity after 90 days.