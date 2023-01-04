The European Union (EU) advanced this Wednesday towards the imposition of negative tests of covid-19 to travelers from China arriving in community territory, in response to the rise of infections in the Asian giant.

Also read: France: Macron promises to deliver main battle tanks to Ukraine

It is recommended that they introduce, for all passengers coming from China, the requirement of a negative COVID-19 test

“Member States are strongly recommended to introduce, for all passengers coming from China (…) the requirement of a negative COVID-19 test carried out no more than 48 hours before departure” from the Asian country, says a statement released after a meeting of the Integrated Political Crisis Response (IPCR) group.

In that meeting, in which community institutions and other experts participate in addition to the countries of the bloc, the EU agreed “a coordinated precautionary approach” on the measures to be imposed on travelers from China, in light of the coronavirus situation in that country and taking into account “the need for sufficient and reliable data and the relaxation of travel restrictions by Beijing from next January 8

Member States also agreed to recommend that all passengers on flights to and from China wear face masks. They also pledged to “issue recommendations to incoming and outgoing international travelers with origin or destination in China” and to aircraft and airport personnel, in relation to personal hygiene and health measures.

It was also encouraged to complement these measures with random tests of passengers upon arrival in the Member States and to carry out the sequencing of all positive results, to reinforce the surveillance of the epidemiological situation.

Passengers outside the Shanghai train station Photo: EFE/EPA/Alex Plavevski

Countries were also invited to carry out testing and sequencing of wastewater from airports with international flights and aircraft arriving from China. Finally, the EU agreed to continue promoting vaccines, including booster doses, particularly among vulnerable groups.

The Integrated Political Crisis Response group today pledged to continue monitoring the epidemiological situation in the EU and China to ensure European coordination of any measures deemed necessary. Member States also agreed to assess the situation and review the measures introduced in mid-January.

See also In Iraq, the groom is "a century" and the bride is 37 years old Unity continues to be our strongest tool against covid

On Tuesday, at a meeting of experts from the Health Security Committee in Brussels, it was recorded that a large majority of Member States supported the idea of ​​requesting covid-19 tests from all travelers from China even before leaving the country. .

“Unity continues to be our strongest tool against covid,” stressed the same day the European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, through her Twitter account. Sweden, which presides over the Council of the European Union in the first half of the year, called today’s meeting to advance coordination of measures through a common approach.

In recent days, countries such as Italy, Spain, France, the USA, India, the United Kingdom, Australia or Japan, among others, They have announced restrictions and PCR tests for travelers from China, and Morocco has even banned entry to the country. For its part, China on Tuesday described the restrictions as “disproportionate” and “unacceptable.”

EFE.

More news