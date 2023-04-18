A spokesman for the bloc said that Russia alone was to blame and that the EU only helps Ukrainians in their right to self-defense.

EU Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Peter Stano he responded this Monday (April 17, 2023) the President’s statements Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) that the United States and the EU would be encouraging the war in Ukraine. The petista also said that both countries are to blame for the conflict. For Stano, the prolonging of the war is exclusively Russian fault.

“In reference to the speeches of the Brazilian president, I would just like to remind you of some basic facts. Fact #1 is that Russia, and Russia alone, is responsible for unprovoked and illegitimate aggression against Ukraine. So there is no doubt about who is the aggressor and who is the victim.”he said.

Stano stated that the bloc and the US are helping Ukraine to exercise its legitimate right of self-defense and recalled that Brazil voted in favor of the resolution that condemns Moscow’s decision to invade the neighboring country and determines that the Kremlin withdraw all troops from Ukrainian territory.

“It is not true that the United States and the European Union are helping to prolong the conflict. We offer Russia countless possibilities for a negotiated settlement on civilized terms.”said the EU spokesman.