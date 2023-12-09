The institutions of the European Union agreed on the text of the Artificial Intelligence Law on Friday, December 8. It is an unprecedented event after three days of intense negotiations between the Member States and the European Parliament.

Regarding the maximum technological development, with cognitive capabilities expressed in computer systems, which is known as Artificial Intelligence, the institutions of the European Union reached an agreement, which allows or prohibits the use of technology depending on the risk it poses to people and that seeks for the European industry to stand up to giants like China and the United States.

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU, the institution that represents European governments, still need to ratify this “political agreement” on a text that should promote innovation in Europe, while limiting the possible excesses of these very advanced technologies. .

This is what the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said in a message on the social network X (formerly Twitter):

The 🇪🇺 AI Act is a global first. A unique legal framework for the development of AI you can trust. And for the safety and fundamental rights of people and businesses. A commitment we took in our political guidelines – and we delivered. I welcome today’s political agreement. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 8, 2023



The political agreement reached on Friday night must be complemented by technical work to finalize the text.

We will carefully analyze the compromise reached today and ensure in the coming weeks that the text preserves Europe’s ability to develop its own artificial intelligence technologies and preserves its strategic autonomy, reacted the French Digital Minister, Jean-Noël Barrot.

During 36 hours of negotiations, one of the most sensitive points was the use of biometric identification cameras to guarantee national security and prevent crimes such as terrorism or the protection of infrastructure.

The law prohibits facial recognition cameras in public spaces, but governments have pushed to allow them in specific cases, with prior judicial authorization.

The European Parliament stated that these cameras should be banned. However, the draftsman of the law, social democrat Brando Benifei, opened the door to allowing some exceptions if they are accompanied by strong human rights safeguards.

The negotiations also focused on the regulation of the foundational models of artificial intelligence, the systems on which programs are based with ChatGPT, from the company OpeanAI, or Bard, from Google, despite the fact that when Brussels proposed this law, in April 2021, was not designed to regulate this type of systems, because they had not yet become popular.

As for generative AI, rules will be imposed on all to ensure the quality of the data used in the development of algorithms and verify that they do not violate copyright legislation. Developers must also ensure that the sounds, images and texts produced are clearly identified as artificial. The strengthened restrictions will apply only to the most powerful systems.

In addition, a European AI office will be created that will verify the rules imposed on systems considered “high risk”, used in sensitive areas such as critical infrastructure, education, human resources or law enforcement.

The legislation provides for specific oversight of artificial intelligence systems that interact with humans. It will force them to inform the user that he is in contact with a machine.

Unlike the voluntary codes of conduct of certain countries, European legislation will be equipped with means of surveillance and sanctions, with fines of up to 7% of turnover, with a minimum of 35 million euros, for the most serious infractions.

