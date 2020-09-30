European Union Prime Minister Sanna Marin will also represent Sweden at the summit: this is how it will succeed in practice

The summit was postponed for a week due to the Korona exposure of the President of the European Council.

Brussels

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) will also represent the Swedish Prime Minister at the summit starting on Thursday Stefan Löfven. Löfven will be absent from the meeting due to his mother’s funeral, says the news agency TT.

The two-day meeting was originally scheduled to take place last week, but was postponed during the week by the President of the European Council. Charles Michelin Due to corona exposure. Michel was quarantined, and his corona test was ultimately negative.

Another Replacing an EU leader is rare but not uncommon. The leader of the absent Member State asks the other country to represent itself, as only the leaders of the Member States have the right to vote at the meeting. Löfven’s request to Marin was not surprising, as the countries are on the same lines on many EU issues and the prime ministers are Social Democratic comrades.

For example, in July, the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel had to leave the Recovery Financing Summit for a moment to attend its own country’s interest rate cap meeting. Bettel was represented at the meeting by Belgium.

Under-Secretary of State for European Affairs Jari Luoto says he has been in close contact with Prime Minister Löfven’s staff in recent days. Marin will only speak on behalf of the two countries at the meeting. There are many foreign policy issues on the agenda of the meeting, in which Finland and Sweden must now find suitable, consistent wording.

“We have concretely reviewed all the substantive issues that will be raised at the meeting and the positions that Finland and Sweden want to raise,” says Luoto.

Although Löfven will not be present, Sweden will send a staff to the meeting, which will work closely with the Finns. According to TT, the Swedish Minister for Europe will also be present Hans Dahlgren. It is also possible to call Prime Minister Löfven about the meeting, Luoto says.

At the meeting attempts to reach an agreement on sanctions against Belarus, among others. The sanctions decision has been delayed by Cypriot protests, which have sought to draw attention to Turkey’s actions in the Mediterranean.

On Thursday, the meeting will discuss the EU’s relations with China. Sweden has been more prominent than Finland in its relations with China, and the countries have drifted into a collision course. Marin must place his words at the meeting so that it corresponds to the interpretation of both countries in the situation. In addition to China, the meeting will discuss the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyin Nagorno-Karabakh and Turkey.

Friday will focus on the internal market, and Europe’s role in global competition. Here, the guidelines of Sweden and Finland are the same, and Sweden belongs to the internal market group of 19 EU countries led by Finland.