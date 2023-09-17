The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, presented this Sunday at the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa a emergency plan to help Italy handle record arrival of migrants to its territory and asked for solidarity from its EU partners to confront the crisis.

Von der Leyen visited with the head of the Italian government, Giorgia Meloni, the reception center for migrants on the small Italian island which is saturated by the disembarkation of thousands of people in recent days (more than 10,000 migrants in just three days).

After the tour, The head of the European executive presented an aid plan aimed at managing the current situation, better distribute asylum seekers among the members of the bloc and prevent the repetition of this type of episode, which puts Italy’s logistical and administrative systems under pressure.

The announced program consists of ten commitments, including a solidarity mechanism for other European countries to transfer migrants arrived in Lampedusa outside Italy, update European legislation against human trafficking and define new legal and safe humanitarian corridors.

Irregular immigration is a European challenge and requires a European response

Von der Leyen also promised to increase aerial surveillance of the Mediterranean, through European agencies such as Frontex, and coordinate with countries of origin protocols to repatriate in safe conditions to migrants who do not meet the European asylum conditions.

In the short and medium term, the European partners of Italy, the EU’s first entry country on this migratory route, must assume their part, estimated the president of the European Commission. “Irregular migration is a European challenge that needs a European response,” she said.

“We urge the other member states (of the European Union) to use the voluntary solidarity mechanism,” he added, without mentioning Germany, which recently decided to no longer receive migrants from Italy.

The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, observe the dozens of small boats docked in Lampedusa (Italy).

The visit of the European president coincided with the arrival of more than 1,000 migrants to the island in the last few hours, a considerable number but far from the more than 10,000 that arrived in three days in the middle of this week.

This situation completely overwhelmed the reception capacity of the island, whose area is 20 square kilometers, and led the leader of the Italian Executive to demand help from the European Union.

Thus, Meloni stated that he did not consider Von der Leyen’s attendance at Lampedusa an “act of solidarity”, but rather one of “responsibility”. “It is a border of Italy but also of Europe. If anyone in Europe thinks that the global crisis can be resolved only by leaving it to us Italians, they are wrong,” said the leader.

The European program also represents a boost to the strategy defended by Meloni since his inauguration almost a year ago: abandon disputes over the distribution of migrants between European countries and focus efforts on stopping the departures through agreements with African states.

For this reason, one of the most anticipated commitments by the Italian Government was the last of those pronounced by Von der Leyen, who urged to accelerate the application of the migration agreement that Brussels signed with Tunisia last July and that included macro-financial aid of more than 1,000 million euros in exchange for migration containment measures.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (left), and the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni (right), during a press conference on the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Minutes before, During a walk of just two hours, the two leaders toured the hot spots of the Lampedusa migration drama, such as the dock where thousands of migrants were stranded a few days ago and the reception center in its port, managed by the Red Cross with little capacity for 400 people.

“Traffickers are unscrupulous people, they deceive people and put them at risk just to make money,” denounced Von der Leyen, also accompanied by the European commissioner for internal affairs, Ylva Johansson.

During his tour, A citizen protest interrupted its passage to express its feeling of abandonment by Europe and demand more resources. A group of citizens demanded that they speak with the inhabitants and that their visit not be a mere institutional procedure.

“We are tired of this island being a gateway for everyone,” shouted through a megaphone one of the organizers of the demonstration who blocked the caravan in which they were heading to the port.

Migrants sitting in the port on the Italian island of Lampedusa.

“We are doing the best we can, we came with purposes,” Meloni responded to the citizens, who after exchanging several words decided to dissolve the barrier and allow the procession to pass.

So far this year alone, 127,207 immigrants have landed in Italy, almost double the 66,237 of the same period in 2022. and triple that of 2021 (42,750), according to the latest data updated by the Ministry of the Interior.

“The future of Europe is at stake here, and it depends on Europe’s ability to face great challenges. Irregular immigration is one of these transcendental challenges. I have found a collaborative disposition in Von der Leyen,” said Meloni.

*With information from AFP and EFE