Negotiations to reactivate the international agreement that in 2015 blocked Iran from acquiring atomic weapons ended on Monday while waiting for the countries involved to give their approval or not to the proposal.

“Our great expectation is that the text be accepted, because it is good for all parties,” said a senior official from the European Union (EU) in Vienna, where talks resumed last Thursday after a five-month break.

The same source added that the high representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, who acts as coordinator of the negotiations, delivered on Monday a text “with some improvements” on the proposal that he presented two weeks ago to reactivate the agreement, known as JCPOA, for its acronym in English.

The pact

That pact was broken when in 2018 the then president of the United States, the Republican Donald Trump, abandoned it and decided to reimpose Iran the sanctions that had been lifted in exchange for limiting its nuclear program so that it could not manufacture atomic weapons in the short term.

A year later, Iran began to violate those limits and accelerated its efforts to the point of being close to having atomic fuel usable in a nuclear weapon.

According to this source, the text presented by the EU allows Washington to return to the JCPOA and to Iran to fulfill its obligations.

Saving the agreement would guarantee economic relief for Iran and strengthen the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

The proposal must now be studied and approved by the governments of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and Iran, the countries that are still part of the JCPOA, and also by the United States.

“The ball is in the field of the different capitals,” summarized the community source.

Although he did not specify time limits, he hoped that the approval and the application process could begin in “a few weeks.”

Both the chief negotiators of Iran and the United States, Ali Bagherí Kaní and Robert Malley, respectively, as well as Enrique Mora, who coordinates the contacts in Vienna on behalf of Borrell, will leave the Austrian capital between Monday and Tuesday.

The text responds to all the technical aspects, such as those related to the process of lifting sanctions and the situation created by the advanced state of the Iranian enriched uranium production program, although no details have been revealed about the specific proposal.

Outside the proposal is the investigation carried out by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on whether the origin of traces of uranium found in places that Iran has not declared are part of its nuclear program, which could indicate secret activities.

According to the community source, this is an external matter to the JCPOA that must be resolved by the IAEA and Iran, despite the fact that Tehran has insisted that an agreement is only possible if that investigation is ended.

