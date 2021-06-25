European Union Political agreement has been reached on the reform of EU agricultural policy after three years of preparation

The agreement still requires the approval of both the European Parliament and the Council, which represents the member states.

European a political agreement on the reform of the Union’s agricultural policy has been reached in the interinstitutional negotiations. The Commissioner for Agriculture will talk about this Janusz Wojciechowski On Twitter.

According to Wojciechowski, on some issues the Commission would have liked a different outcome, but the agreement as a whole can be welcomed. He hopes that the EU member states will also support the agreement.

“I’m glad I can say we did it! In some respects, we hoped for a different outcome, but overall I think we can be happy with the agreement we have reached, ”tweeted Wojciechowski.

“I hope that Agrifish (Agriculture and Fisheries Council) sees this in the same way and supports the agreement at our meeting in Luxembourg next Monday and Tuesday. A big thank you to everyone, ”he continued.

The outcome of the negotiations will be discussed at a meeting of EU agriculture ministers starting on Monday. Approval requires a qualified majority of member states, meaning that an individual member state cannot overthrow an agreement.

Reform defines the common agricultural policy in the EU in the coming years. This is a huge entity, where one of the major questions has been how much agricultural support should be set aside for environmental and climate measures.

The reform has received strong criticism from, for example, climate activists, who have criticized the reform as ambitious in terms of climate action.

According to the political agreement now reached in the negotiations between the EU institutions, Member States should direct at least 25% of direct agricultural support to environmental and climate action. The share of agricultural development money should be 35%.

In future, at least 10% of direct payments will also be directed to small and medium-sized farms.

The EU’s ambition is to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Agricultural policy the reform is of great importance, as about a third of the EU’s common budget goes to agriculture and the common agricultural policy determines how support euros are used.

EU agricultural subsidies fall into two so-called pillars. Direct payments form the first pillar of funding and rural development funds the second pillar. The latter is traditionally important for Finland, as Finland has benefited relatively well from development funds.

Finland has sought flexibility between the two financial pillars so that if a member state does a lot of environmental and climate action with rural development funds, this could be taken into account when looking at actions on the direct support side.

New the common agricultural policy rules are due to be introduced from the beginning of 2023.

The entity has been prepared for about three years. The presentation was made during the previous Commission’s term in 2018, ie before the EU formulated its green development agenda.

Negotiations also took place in late May, when they failed after lasting more than two days.