The European Parliament has approved new rules related to information technology. batteries which will probably cause headaches for manufacturers of smartphones. The organization published a summary of its environmentally conscious and sustainable strategy on June 14: “Parliament approved new regulations for the design, production and management of waste from all types of batteries (including non-replaceable types) sold in the EU.

With 587 votes in favour, nine against and 20 abstentions, MEPs backed an agreement reached with the Council to reform the EU rules on batteries and residues of batteries. The new law takes into account technological advances and future challenges in the sector and will cover the entire life cycle of the batteryfrom design to the end of its useful life.

The section on batteries of portable devices (such as smartphones, tablets, and cameras) establishes new rights for consumers, requiring easily removable and replaceable (do-it-yourself) cells.

Smartphone manufacturers, including market leaders, Manzana and samsungthey will need to redesign the way their batteries are mounted and connected internally. Many devices have their drives sealed behind protective layers, requiring specialized tools and varying levels of user experience to safely access and remove them. The European Council has more work to do after its initial announcement: “(We) will have to formally endorse the text before its publication in the Official Journal of the EU shortly after and its entry into force.”

These interim provisions have been interpreted by the media to take effect in early 2027, but it is also anticipated that big players could appeal for extensions beyond that date.

Via: techpowerup