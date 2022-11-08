Today the issue of buying Activision Blizzard by microsoft It is still stronger than ever, as there are entities such as the United Kingdom that do not agree with the transaction. And now, it is confirmed that the European Union has opened an in-depth investigation, which would go deeper regarding this possible purchase of companies.

As it is being prepared for the purpose of finding competition errors, for which the European body carried out phase two of said investigation: This was what was commented:

The Commission is concerned that the proposed acquisition could reduce competition in the markets for the distribution of consoles and personal computers (‘PC’), video games and PC operating systems.

The commission now has 90 business days, until March 23, 2023, to make a final decision on the deal. It is emphasized that its preliminary investigation showed that the transaction could significantly reduce competition in several areas.

Here more of his statements:

In particular, the Commission is concerned that, by acquiring Activision Blizzard, Microsoft may prevent access to Activision Blizzard’s console and PC video games, especially high-profile and blockbuster games (so-called ‘AAA’ games) such as Call of Duty. Preliminary research suggests that Microsoft may have the ability, as well as a potential financial incentive, to engage in foreclosure strategies against Microsoft’s rival console video game distributors, such as preventing these companies from distributing Activision Blizzard’s console video games. . on consoles or downgrading the terms and conditions for your use or access to these video games. When it comes to multi-game subscription services and/or cloud game streaming services in particular, the Commission is concerned that, by acquiring Activision Blizzard, Microsoft may prevent access, to the detriment of its rival console distributors. and PC video games that offer such services, to your own PC and video game console, which are key to the provision of the nascent multi-game subscription services and game streaming in the cloud. Finally, at this stage of the investigation, the Commission is concerned that the proposed acquisition may reduce competition in the market for PC operating systems. In particular, the Commission is concerned that Microsoft may reduce the ability of rival PC operating system providers to compete with Microsoft’s Windows operating system, by combining Activision Blizzard games and the distribution of Microsoft games through Cloud game streaming to Windows. This would discourage users from buying non-Windows PCs.

For now, there are several regulatory bodies that have already accepted the deal between companies, however, if the European Union does not agree, it could be a brake on the agreement trying more to materialize. We will have to wait this time while they carry out the investigation and reach the opinion.

Via: VGC

Publisher’s note: This agreement seems to be more complicated compared to other cases, although hopefully a conclusion will be reached soon. After all, it will be achieved, they just want to delay it despite knowing that it will be closed yes or yes.