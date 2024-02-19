The European Commission opened a formal investigation against TikTok this Monday to analyze whether it is sufficiently protecting minors and see if it is complying with the new transparency requirements on content moderation that Brussels demands of digital platforms.

This is the second investigation of this type in the EU in light of new regulation of digital platforms, after a similar investigation against X.

The Community Executive already asked TikTok for information last September to see what measures it was taking in this regard and this Monday decided to open a formal investigation, as announced in a statement.

The digital services law that the European Union approved last year forces large internet companies to ensure that your algorithmic systems do not display content that is harmful to users and specifically, Brussels wants to analyze to what extent the Chinese social network generates addictions.

TikTok was launched in September 2016.

In this sense, the Commission assured that the measures that TikTok uses to verify the age of its users and prevent minors from accessing inappropriate content “may not be reasonable, proportional or effective.”

The Community Executive also wants to analyze whether TikTok allows independent academics to access the operation of its algorithms and whether the platform has created a repository of the advertisements seen on the social network.

The Commission assured that The opening of the formal investigation, for which there is no maximum deadline, does not prejudge its outcome, although he warned that he could take precautionary measures against the social network if he considered it necessary.

Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said: “TikTok needs to closely examine the services it offers and carefully consider the risks they pose to its users, both young and old.”

