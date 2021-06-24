The natural gas infrastructure of the EU (European Union) has several places where methane leaks into the atmosphere. Methane is one of the greenhouse gases responsible for global warming.

The emission of gas is occurring due to leaks and ventilation of the structures. Images obtained by the agency Reuters indicate that methane is being emitted from 123 gas and oil structures in Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Romania.

The videos were recorded with infrared cameras by the CATF (Clean Air Task Force), an environmental NGO, in April of this year.

Watch emissions at one of Italy’s natural gas companies:

Methane is not regulated in the European Union. Thus, the energy sector can issue it without any limits and without breaking any laws. In total, CATF recorded 271 emissions, with some structures leaking methane at more than one location.

Methane is the main component of natural gas. It is also the 2nd gas that contributes the most to the greenhouse effect, behind only carbon. But in the first 20 years after it is emitted, methane is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide (CO2).

The EU is one of the territories that have committed to zeroing their greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050. Despite this, most countries in the bloc do not have any form of control over methane emissions.

An EU official told the Reuters that the block has few “super emitters” of methane. Thus, the focus is on companies that emit little methane in quantity, but emission is frequent.

“The first thing is to really try to deal with these more diffuse methane emissions, covering the entire energy sector.”, said the source.

