European Union Ministers got a first impression of the use of EU recovery money: fierce competition for money in Finland

11 countries have submitted their own preliminary plans for the use of recovery funds to the EU Commission. Finland will deliver the first version in February.

Brussels / Helsinki

Of the year EU and euro area finance ministers, who met for the first video conference earlier this week, got a first impression of the progress of the distribution of the record € 750 billion recovery package.

EU countries submit national plans for the use of the money to the Commission. 11 countries have already submitted a preliminary plan. Finland has promised to deliver the first version in February and has not yet published the details of the plan.

The Minister of Finance who attended the meeting Matti Vanhanen (middle) says the plan will receive more concrete guidelines in early February. The final version will be submitted to the Commission for evaluation at the end of April.

“I’m not going to tell individual items yet. They have not been agreed or decided at any level, ”Vanhanen described at the press conference after Tuesday’s meeting.

Finland has decided on six priorities for allocating money in its budget. The grant pot Finland has received, EUR 2.3 billion, is not very big, so the competition for money is fierce.

In addition, Finland will receive EUR 700 million through existing funds.

Trustees have since summer sought to get money from the stimulus package for their own backgrounds. The Technology Industry, which represents the export industry, wants as much of the money as possible to be spent on business research and development.

“Impressive, large-scale pilot and demonstration projects should be funded to accelerate society’s digital leap and low-carbon transition,” says the organization’s CEO Jaakko Hirvola.

“If we invest in research and development and fund business-driven projects, every public euro will mobilize an average of two private euros.”

As one example, Hirvola highlights hydrogen projects that are being prepared and planned across Finland. Hydrogen is produced and processed into, among other things, electricity storage and synthetic fuels.

According to Hirvola, the money from the stimulus package should not be sprinkled on countless destinations, but the state should select a smaller number of projects and invest in them properly.

“The idea is to be able to get ahead in international competition in the export market. There is a huge global demand for this type of green solution. ”

Research- and development subsidies for the development of new technologies are also supported by the Energy Industry. The organization, on the other hand, warns against creating new production subsidies.

“Support for mature forms of electricity generation should be refrained from. Although public funding in the short term could accelerate new investments in electricity generation, in the long run it will disrupt the functioning of the market and adversely affect market-based investments, ”the organization said in a statement to the Parliament’s Environment Committee.

The Federation of Finnish Agricultural and Forestry Producers (MTK), for its part, would like EU money to promote the use of biogas in Finland, for example.

“Biogas must proceed in a balanced way: supply and demand must be created in parallel,” MTK Chairman Juha Marttila says.

That would mean state support for plant investment, but also support for consumers who want to convert a petrol car to gas.

MTK would also like to support rural broadband investments as well as the peat sector. The EU’s recovery package includes a fair transition fund to support areas that are abandoning fossil fuel production. A separate plan will be drawn up for the Fair Transition Fund.

Finance Ministers At the meeting, both the Commission and the current Portuguese Presidency of the EU spoke, encouraging EU countries to reform their economies.

“Reforms were hoped for a clearer role in the plans,” Vanhanen described.

Finland has wanted to emphasize green growth in its own plan. The plans must include at least 37% of projects related to combating climate change or green growth. Finland has decided to increase its share even higher.

“Finland has a strong energy cluster. When hundreds of billions more will be spent elsewhere in the energy sector in the next few years, we should continue to innovate and commercialize so that we can get jobs in Finland, ”Vanhanen said.

Commission according to which the remaining decisions related to the financing of the recovery can be made by the summer. According to Vanhanen, the first tranches to member countries would possibly be received in late summer.

The meeting also raised concerns about the slow pace of recovery.

“There are conflicting sentiments that, on the other hand, work must be done carefully so that the money is spent efficiently and in accordance with Union rules. On the other hand, everything must be done in such a way that the resuscitation starts in time. ”

However, Vanhanen believes that drawing up the plans themselves and approving them in the Commission will accelerate the recovery.

“It is then possible to anticipate investments in different areas related to different themes.”