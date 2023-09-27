Wednesday, September 27, 2023
European Union leaders to meet with President Joe Biden in October

September 27, 2023
European Union leaders to meet with President Joe Biden in October

Von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

The meeting will take place on October 20 in Washington. These are the topics they will address.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will meet on October 20 in Washington with the American president, Joe Biden, a European official announced this Wednesday.

The summit aims to “strengthen our strategic partnership with the United States” and face “common challenges” such as climate change or the situation of the global economy, the official explained.

According to the same source, The three leaders will also discuss the dispute over European steel exports, which since 2018 have been subject to US tariffs.

These tariffs, imposed during Donald Trump’s government (between 2027 and 2021), may be renewed if the parties do not reach an agreement until the end of October.

Biden

The president of the United States, Joe Biden.

The European official noted that the parties have had “very good discussions” on the matter, and that this allowed him to be optimistic about the possibilities of an agreement.

The summit agenda also includes a dialogue on support for Ukraine and eventual sanctions on Russia, especially measures to hit the Russian diamond trade.

AFP

