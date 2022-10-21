The European Union has viewed China since 2019 as an economic partner and competitor in general. The European Union’s foreign policy department said in a paper prepared for this week’s summit of the bloc’s leaders that China must now be seen primarily as a competitor working for an “alternative vision of the current world order”.

The campaign to precisely define the relationship comes as Germany’s ruling coalition is considering whether to allow the Chinese state-owned shipping group COSCO to acquire a stake in a platform in the port of Hamburg.

The response of the government, currently divided over the matter, is seen as a measure of its willingness to toughen its stance on its main trading partner.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not speak to reporters before Friday’s summit session, but EU leaders who spoke to the media agreed that the 27 member states needed to build a common front.

“I think with China it is the same with Russia. It is in their (Chinese and Russian) interests that we are divided. It is in our interest that we are united,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaia Kallas told reporters.

European Union diplomats fear that Chinese President Xi Jinping, who delivered an important policy speech last Sunday, is preparing China for an increasingly authoritarian approach, and are uneasy about China’s existing partnership with Russia.

Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin declared an “unlimited” friendship between their two countries on the eve of the launch of Russia’s military operations against Ukraine.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjans Karins said it was important for the EU to talk to China to make sure it was “on the right side of history” regarding Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“The best deal with China is when we are 27, not when we are one for China,” he said.

His Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin stressed that the EU needs to avoid building future credits and work for stronger cooperation between democratic countries instead.

“We should not be dependent on authoritarian regimes on sensitive issues like technology,” she said.

For his part, European Council President Charles Michel said the EU refuses to act “naively” towards China but wants to avoid the “logic of systematic confrontation” with Beijing.

“We believe we should commit to more reciprocity, rebalancing between China and the EU,” Michel said after a summit in Brussels during which EU heads of state and government discussed relations with China for three hours.