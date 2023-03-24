European Union leaders meet again on Friday for the second day of a two-day EU summit focused on the bloc’s economy after the financial turmoil that rocked the global banking sector.
Eurozone leaders will join European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in Brussels to discuss the eurozone’s fiscal situation.
The talks come after the European Central Bank made repeated interest rate increases in a bid to bring down inflation and concerns about the fallout from the recent collapse of Swiss bank Credit Suisse.
Inflation is set to occupy the top of the agenda, as its levels, despite their improvement, are still close to record levels.
