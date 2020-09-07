British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is placing strain on the Europeans. If an settlement on his nation’s new relations with the European Union (EU) will not be reached by the European Council on October 15, negotiations will cease, he recalled yesterday. In different phrases, his nation’s exit from the EU wouldn’t be accompanied by a free commerce settlement. And it could be the foundations of the World Commerce Group, with increased tariffs, that might apply.

Michael Russell, Constitutional Secretary within the Scottish authorities, hostile to leaving the EU, criticized the British authorities’s place, which is resulting in a “disastrous Brexit consequence within the midst of a deep recession and pandemic international ”.

Worse, in accordance with info from the Monetary Instances, the flagship each day for merchants within the Metropolis, the maker of Brexit may return on the provisions made within the withdrawal settlement of October 17, 2019 which organized the UK’s exit from the EU, final January thirty first. Its annex offered for the absence of a bodily border between Northern Eire, below British sovereignty, and the Republic of Eire, a member of the EU.

The Good Friday Accords in Hazard

The paperwork Boris Johnson’s authorities providers at the moment are engaged on present, in accordance with a spokesperson, to “defend Northern Eire’s place in (our) UK”. This might weaken the edifice of peace offered for within the Good Friday Agreements, which allowed the armed battle to finish.

“We name on the worldwide neighborhood, along with the progressive and democratic forces in Nice Britain, to save lots of the Good Friday Agreements and to insist that the British authorities respect its commitments”, known as on Monday, Martin Schirdewan, co-chairman of the group. of the European United Left (UEL) within the European Parliament.

The EU is up towards the wall. The exit settlement stipulated the inclusion within the treaty of provisions for Northern Eire which allowed this British province to stay within the EU single market. Michel Barnier, chief negotiator of the EU on Brexit, nervous, Monday, along with the results for peace of the choice of Boris Johnson, the hazard for a “united and coherent economic system for the entire island”.

The negotiations, that are to reopen at present, additionally come up towards the problem of fishing and competitors guidelines.