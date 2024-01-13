Brussels (Union)

The European Union's foreign policy official, Josep Borrell, considered that the time has come for everyone to assume their responsibilities to press for an end to the war on Gaza, and to work with regional and international partners to pursue the implementation of the two-state solution. In a press statement yesterday, Borrell stressed the importance of putting an end to the current situation in Gaza, which has led to the killing of more than 23,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children, pointing to the increasingly disastrous humanitarian situation for more than two million people in the Strip.

He said: “The increasing tensions on the Lebanese border, and the attacks in the Red Sea, exacerbate the risks of the conflict spreading.”

He pointed out that 1.9 million Palestinians, 85 percent of the population of the Gaza Strip, were forcibly displaced as a result of the ongoing fighting and massive destruction that the region witnessed.

He said that the residents of Gaza are in dire need of food, water, medicine and health care, warning that famine and epidemics threaten the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

Borrell continued: “Since October 7, there have been differing views within the European Union on how to respond to the conflict in Gaza, and this has weakened the European Union in the region, and prevented us from influencing events, even though we are directly affected by this.” Conflict and its consequences.