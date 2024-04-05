Brussels (agencies)

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said yesterday that Israel's decision to open some new corridors for humanitarian aid in Gaza will not be enough to prevent famine in Gaza. Borrell explained on the “X” platform: “After widespread condemnation of Israel’s killing of 7 employees of the World Central Kitchen, and increasing international pressure, the Israeli government will open some corridors for humanitarian aid. This is not enough to prevent famine in Gaza.” He added, “Binding UN Security Council Resolution No. 2728 must be implemented now.” Earlier yesterday, Israel announced that it would temporarily allow aid to enter through the port of Ashdod and the Erez “Beit Hanoun” land crossing, and to increase aid from Jordan through the “Kerem Shalom” crossing. In turn, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced yesterday her rejection of any Israeli excuses preventing the arrival of humanitarian aid to Gaza.