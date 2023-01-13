The EU (European Union) inaugurated on Friday (13.jan.2023) the “1st satellite launch complex in continental Europe”, in Kiruna, Sweden. in total, 15 million euros were invested in the site (around R$ 83 million). The information is from AFP.

At the event held at the Space Center esrange, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended the opening ceremony.

For von der Leyen, “Europe has its foothold in space and will keep it”. “There are many good reasons why we need to accelerate the European Space Program”he added.

Stefan Gardefjord, CEO of Swedish Space Corporation (SSCin the acronym in English), said that “this new launch complex will help create a foundation for a resilient Europe in space.”

The new launch point is an extension of the Çenter space esrange. The new facilities offer Europe an independent gateway to space and are expected to complement the EU’s current launch capabilities in French Guiana.

“This is a giant leap forward for SSC, Sweden, Europe and the rest of the world. Satellites are critical to many functions of daily life in today’s modern world, and the need for them will only increase in the coming years, with space playing an even more important role.” said Gardefjord.

According to a spokesman for the SSC, the corporation intends to launch its 1st satellite from the site in the “1st quarter of 2024”. Which would make Sweden the 1st country in Continental Europe, with the exception of Russia, to launch a satellite from its soil.