European Union HS information: New proposal on the rule of law announced – Weakens important points for Finland

The rule of law was also raised on Tuesday when the Hungarian Prime Minister demanded the resignation of the Commissioner for the Rule of Law.

29.9. 11:26 | Updated 29.9. 14:33

Brussels

European the german presidency of the union has brought to the table a new compromise proposal on a rule of law mechanism to prevent EU funding from being jeopardized by breaches of the rule of law. The mechanism is now being presented to the EU budget for the first time.

The compromise proposal seen by HS contains several points that can be considered disappointing for Finland. Finland has pursued a strict line in the rule of law mechanism, and has made its functioning one of the conditions for the adoption of a major recovery package in July.

The German proposal amends the Commission’s 2018 proposal in two important ways. The new proposal speaks of “violations of the rule of law” rather than general weakening. This means that a Member State violating the rule of law could be assessed on the basis of the most limited criteria.

The Commission’s original proposal on the voting method has also been watered down. Now the decision to use the mechanism would be taken by a qualified majority among the member states. The previous proposal spoke of a reverse qualified majority, which means that a majority of Member States should have voted against the proposal.

Member States diplomats will discuss the proposal on Wednesday, after which the draft regulation will proceed to negotiations between member councils of ministers and the european parliament. The Council will vote on its position.

Finland last presented its own views last week when the Minister for Europe Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) attended a ministerial meeting in Brussels.

“At this stage, it is no longer possible to make such concessions to Poland and Hungary, which would mean watering down the mechanism. Finland is running a very strict rule of law mechanism, which also works in practice and is not just a jewel on paper, ”Tuppurainen said after the meeting.

German the proposal also contains significant weaknesses compared to the European Parliament’s negotiating position.

“The negotiations will be difficult,” says the Coalition MEP Petri Sarvamaa, who is the main negotiator in the European Parliament.

According to Sarvamaa, Parliament has called for a reverse qualified majority and a broad interpretation of violations of the rule of law. The German proposal rejected the claims.

“The proposal defines breaches narrowly so that they must have a direct impact on the budget. This limits, for example, general problems related to the operation of the court, ”says Sarvamaa.

“I am afraid that the proposal will allow Hungary and Poland to organize things so that the condition will never be met.”

Germany has also excluded Parliament from the mechanism’s decision-making process, extended comment periods and created an emergency brake on the mechanism. If a member state disputes the grounds for allegations of infringement, it can bring the matter before EU leaders. This can further delay the process by up to three months.

The rule of law mechanism has threatened to put the EU at a standstill, without which the EU budget for the next seven years and the EUR 750 billion emergency funding package will not be adopted. Germany has hoped for a decision on the mechanism during October.

The rule of law was raised in the EU on Tuesday when the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the letter requested the Vice-President of the Czech Commission Věra Jourován difference. Mr Orbán’s resignation was due to a press interview with Mr Jourová, the Commissioner for the Rule of Law, in which the Commissioner had called Hungary a “sick democracy”.

The European Commission will publish its first rule of law report on Wednesday. The report reviews the development of the rule of law in the various Member States.