The European Union (EU) has launched a communication campaign entitled “The Bias RemAIns” (the biases remain) to highlight the gender biases present in artificial intelligence (AI).

The initiative, created by the office of Amen McCann in Uruguay, seeks to highlight that AI reproduces the same biases that exist in today’s society.

The director of Amen McCann in Uruguay, Milena Guillot, He noted that when asking the AI ​​for world leaders in 2050, it returned four older men, and when asking for the best superhero, it returned four muscular men. These examples show that the tool is biased towards male representation in influential and prominent roles.

AI can become an inclusive model.

With the increasing accessibility of chatbots and other AI tools to the population, it is crucial to pay more attention to avoid perpetuating a hegemonic model. Guillot explained that AI reflects the biases of society because it reproduces our culture, and it is necessary to take this reality into account to promote a more inclusive approach.

AI, according to Guillot, is in a constant process of learning and can become a more inclusive model if you are programmed to seek answers from different perspectives, such as age, gender, or nationality. This would make it possible to obtain a richer vision and avoid staying only with the stereotyped vision of the traditional model.

The director of Amen McCann emphasized that AI also must learn to be “kind, true and inclusive” and that the veracity of the information and products must be verified several times to avoid spreading erroneous information.

In addition, the importance of being cautious regarding intellectual property was highlighted, as some authors have raised concerns about the use of AI in their works.

The European Union has concerns about AI.

Artificial intelligence in the corporate world

On the other hand, Gabriel Barrios, leader of Data and Analytics of Relationship Marketing McCann (MRM) in Chile, commented that AI is a crucial tool in the corporate world and automation, and companies that do not consider it in their planning may face a competitive disadvantage.

Barrios explained that the AI ​​is objective and depends on the data and the training of the models. He highlighted the importance of working with diverse data and diverse work teams to ensure fairer and more equitable results.

“We are humans who are responsible for artificial intelligence. The professionals of the future will be those who use artificial intelligence in their day-to-day lives. I am not saying that they will develop it, but that they will use artificial intelligence technologies,” explained Barrios.

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published in the EFE agency, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.

