The European Commission said on Tuesday that government aid to companies in the European Union reached 228 billion euros ($250 billion) in 2022, a significant decrease from the previous year.

In 2021, total government aid to companies in the European Union amounted to 394.7 billion euros. The numbers reported by the bloc’s highest body to monitor competition represent a decrease of 34.8%.

In the context of confronting the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Commission eased competition restrictions that are usually strict and agreed to comprehensive economic intervention for European Union countries.

According to the Commission, government aid in the European Union reached 1.4% of the bloc’s gross domestic product in 2022.

Depending on the country, this ranged from 0.3% to 2.1% of GDP.

The competition watchdog stated that the decrease in government support is mainly due to economic support for companies during the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. European Union countries spent 76.65 billion euros, or about 33.6% of government support and 0.48% of the European Union’s gross domestic product for the year 2022. To help businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, this represents a 60.5% decrease compared to government support allocated for Covid-19 in 2021.