The European Union will give Egypt an aid package worth 7.4 billion euros. This is what the President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen said announced on Sunday from Cairo, where she signed an agreement with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. Officially, Egypt receives the money to combat the economic problems in the country, but the amount is largely intended to help the North African country curb the migration of Sudanese, among others, to Europe.

Europe fears even greater pressure from immigration, partly due to conflicts in Sudan, but also due to the war in the Gaza Strip – which borders Egypt. Egypt is expected to use the money to accommodate Sudanese refugees and to strengthen the border with Libya. Migrants cross the Mediterranean Sea from that country to Europe. Furthermore, part of the billions will be invested in the Egyptian economy.

