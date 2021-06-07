European Union German Foreign Minister: Abandon veto rights of individual countries in the EU

Hungary in particular has recently been a backbone of the European Union’s common foreign policy statements.

German foreign minister Heiko Maas said on Monday that the veto of individual member states should be waived, the news agency AFP reported.

“We can no longer be held hostage to those who paralyze European foreign policy by using their veto,” Maas said.

With his veto, Maas accused member states of preventing joint decisions from “playing with European unity”.

“That’s why I say quite openly: the veto must leave – even if it means we can be voted down.”

Maas did not name the countries to which the exit related, but more recently Hungary in particular has taken the path of EU foreign policy statements.

State Secretary at the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs Miguel Berger brought Hungary up on Twitter last week.

“Hungary again rejected the EU statement on Hong Kong. Three weeks ago, it was the Middle East. The common foreign and security policy cannot operate on the basis of a control policy. We need a serious discussion on how to deal with disagreements, including qualified majority voting, ”Berger wrote.

May in the middle of the Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó barked at the EU’s “unilateral” statements on Israel when European countries called for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine.

Hungary and Poland threatened with their veto to overthrow the EU recovery package and the entire EU budget last year. The countries called the demands attached to the charges “political blackmail”.