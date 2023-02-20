European Union foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Monday, ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s operations in Ukraine.
The European Commission has proposed a tenth round of punitive measures against Russia, which is scheduled to be adopted before February 24, but no final decision is expected on Monday.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is taking part as EU foreign ministers assess further efforts to support Ukraine. The bloc’s foreign ministers also plan to host Moldova’s foreign minister, Nico Popescu.
It is expected that today, Monday, a number of files will be discussed, in addition to the priorities of the European Union with regard to the twenty-eighth United Nations Climate Conference, with the start of preparations for it.
