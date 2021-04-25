European Union Finland negotiated the famous “Greek collateral” in 2011 – its investment return is stuck in the frost and the bank’s fees have risen to EUR 1.5 million

The collateral was originally EUR 925 million, but by the end of March its value had fallen to EUR 906 million.

Finland In 2012, the state and Greek commercial banks entered into a yield swap agreement, which in Finland was called a “collateral arrangement”. The idea was that the guarantee would, over time, cover Finland’s responsibilities for emergency financing in Greece. At least so far, the plan has failed.

The collateral was originally worth EUR 925 million, but at the end of March it was worth EUR 906 million. The investment return on the collateral has so far been minus 2.3 per cent, taking into account the fees of the large international bank that manages it. Finland has so far paid the bank EUR 1.5 million for managing the guarantee.

Excluding bank fees, the return on investment has been minus 2.1 percent. Finland has paid the bank an average of EUR 40,000 in management fees per quarter.

Treasury estimates in 2012 that the value of capital in the escrow account will increase to EUR 2.2 billion over 30 years at a 3% interest rate assumption. It would correspond to Finland’s calculated share of loans granted to Greece by the European Financial Stability Facility.

The main reason for the negative return is the current exceptionally low interest rate. This, in turn, is due to the European Central Bank’s monetary stimulus, which began in early 2015.

Finland was the only euro country to require “collateral arrangements” as a condition for Greece’s participation in the second emergency funding. A similar one was available to other eurozone countries, but none of them considered it necessary.

Over-indebted Greece was on the brink of insolvency, which is why it would have to resort to emergency financing from other eurozone countries and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In the income swap agreement, the Greek banks will receive Finland’s share of the potential profits of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) emergency loans granted to the Greek state. In return, Finland can receive the capital invested in the escrow account by Greek banks if Greece defaults on its loans to the European Financial Stability Facility.

Blocked account means a bank account, the funds of which may be used only if the conditions agreed in advance by the parties are met. The funds in the escrow account are invested in bonds of the best-rated euro area countries and are managed by an international bank.

Capital will be transferred to Finland only if Greece violates the agreement with the European Financial Stability Facility. If Greece does not default on its loans, the capital in the escrow account will be transferred to Greek banks.

The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) is a euro area finance company tasked with providing emergency funding to euro countries when needed. It obtained a loan on the market with guarantees from euro countries. In the current financial difficulties, the European Stability Mechanism provides emergency loans to eurozone countries, if necessary.

Greece will repay its loans to the European Financial Stability Facility in several tranches between 2023 and 2070.

Emergency funding nevertheless, according to Eurostat, the Greek economy collapsed by 27% between 2007 and 2013, with the unemployment rate rising to a maximum of almost 28%. A major reason for the economic collapse was the large-scale cuts in public spending and fiscal tightening required as a condition for emergency funding.

Last year, according to Eurostat preliminary data, the Greek economy contracted by 11%, mainly due to a sharp decline in tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic.