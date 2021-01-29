Like the situation in France, other European countries are experiencing difficulties with the number of available doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. In Portugal, only 50% of the doses ordered will be delivered in March, and phase 1 of the vaccination extended for two months. On the German side, the Minister of Health announced “a difficult period for at least ten weeks”, and a probable shortage until April.

Three laboratories are affected by production and delivery delays to the European Union: Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca. It is the latter that has been questioned by the European Commission. “The Europeans accuse AstraZeneca, a British and Swedish laboratory, of not respecting its commitments”, analyzes the journalist of France Télévisions, Yoann Giammetta d’Angelo. The UK is vaccinating en masse and buying its more expensive doses. The European Commission has launched inspections and asks the laboratory to provide the doses ordered.

