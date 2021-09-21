On Monday evening, European foreign ministers expressed their support for France in the diplomatic conflict over the purchase of submarines. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said this after a meeting of ministers ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Earlier on Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told television channel CNN that “one of our Member States has been treated in an unacceptable manner”.

According to Josep Borrell, the decision on the French submarines goes against the European Union’s call for more cooperation. “The current instability in the Indo-Pacific calls for more coordination between like-minded partners, and less confrontation.”

Last week, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia announced the new security alliance AUKUS, to counter China’s military advance. Part of this is the construction of a fleet of nuclear submarines in Australia, which are made by the US. The plans mean Australia cancels a previous agreement on submarines with France, leaving the French government out of some $34 billion. In response to the plans, France withdrew its ambassadors from the United States and Australia.

