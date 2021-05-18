European Union EU researcher: Discussion on recovery package shows Finland still stuck in experiences during euro crisis

Timo Miettinen, Director of the Center for European Studies at the University of Helsinki, estimates that the adoption of the EU recovery package is “a significant step at some fundamental level”.

Finland Parliament approved on Tuesday, the EU’s € 750 billion recovery package is expected.

Director of the Center for European Studies, University of Helsinki Timo Miettinen considers that, with the adoption of the package, the legal debate on whether similar borrowing is possible in the EU at all has now been resolved.

“Although the package is a one-off in law and similar arrangements would require the unanimous consent of everyone, the fact that such an instrument can be used is a significant step at some fundamental level,” says Miettinen.

However, the thoughtful debate about the one-off nature of the recovery package has gone astray in Finland.

“It is true that such a co-debt instrument could potentially be used in the future. But what has been missing from the Finnish debate are the European speeches that have also emphasized the reform of the EU’s own resources system. ”

“That is, if such a debt instrument were to be re-used, I personally believe that it would also require a reform of the EU’s revenue side, that is, it would not be done simply by repaying debts in the form of increased membership fees,” he says.

So far, a new plastic levy has been decided at EU level and a proposal for a digital tax is coming. Miettinen sees potential, for example, in reforming the EU’s emissions trading system.

Emissions trading revenues are now credited to national budgets under certain conditions. Miettinen says that the Commission could, for example, at the request of member states, make a proposal that part of the emissions trading revenues be included in the EU budget, so that these funds could also serve as an instrument for repaying the EU debt instrument.

Generally In Miettinen’s opinion, the discussion on the stimulus package in Finland showed that Finland is still very much attached to the experiences of the euro crisis.

“Especially on these economic policy issues, we are still pretty much stuck in the setups of the euro crisis. We are terribly concerned that individual solutions are either income transfers or could lead to more permanent income transfers in the long run, ”he says.

“In a broader sense, it means an understanding of the EU that is quite inward-looking, with the idea that all economic solutions are some kind of zero-sum game between EU countries.”

In this respect, the emphases of the debate in Finland have differed in this respect from those of the wider Europe: the European debate has placed more emphasis on the legitimacy of the package in relation to the EU’s wider geopolitical position, he estimates.

“That is, when the United States recovers and China recovers significantly, if the EU fails to use this fiscal room for maneuver, it will mean that we will lag behind these countries permanently in growth, we will lag behind in technological development and we will be poorer in the long run.”

“For some reason, it has been difficult to perceive this dimension in the Finnish EU debate.”

