European Union EU leaders meet in Brussels summit: Cyprus remains on track of sanctions against Belarus

The leaders of the European Union member states will gather in Brussels for a summit, the first day of which will focus on foreign policy.

European leaders reached a long-awaited summit on Thursday, one week behind the original timetable for the presidency of the European Council; Charles Michelin Due to corona exposure.

There were a large number of issues on the leaders’ table, particularly in the European Union’s external relations, which the Member States have not been able to resolve at ministerial meetings.

The most urgent the issue is the sanctions on Belarus, on which EU countries have tried in vain to find a consensus. Although EU countries have condemned the fraudulent elections in Belarus in August and peacefully supported the protesting citizens, no agreement has been reached on sanctions.

Cyprus is on the path to sanctions, demanding a stronger response from the EU in its own dispute with Turkey. Turkey has been looking for oil and gas in the Mediterranean from areas that, according to the interpretation of Cyprus and Greece, are insulting their territory.

The Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin (sd) said in a video statement when coming to the meeting that the need for personal sanctions against Belarus is great.

“I really hope that Europe is capable of this solution.”

According to meeting sources, EU countries are ready for a sanctions list that also includes the president Alexander Lukashenko.

Turkey will also be the subject of a meeting at a dinner of EU leaders on Thursday. Speaking at the meeting, European Council President Michel promised that EU leaders would renew their support for Cyprus and Greece, and “seek solutions that increase stability and predictability in the region”.

Means With Turkey, the focus will be on the debate, as more severe defamation could jeopardize EU-Turkey agreements, such as the migration agreement. The German Chancellor arrived at the meeting Angela Merkel emphasized the path of diplomacy and a constructive partnership with Turkey.

“We are NATO partners and interdependent when it comes to organizing immigration. Turkey has our support in receiving newcomers, ”Merkel said.

Meeting below, Cyprus still seemed to stick to its position on delaying sanctions against Belarus. The President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades said on Thursday morning at the 60th anniversary of Cyprus’ independence on the occasion of the celebrationthat Cyprus still expects from the European Council a “more concrete and effective position to end arms diplomacy”.

Leaders at the two-day summit will also discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin poisoning, of which Germany gives executives a fresh look. The EU’s relationship with China and the future of the internal market are also on the agenda.

Prime Minister Marin represent at the meeting The Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven. There are also other special arrangements, says Politico. President of France Emmanuel Macron will not attend the meeting on Friday and will be represented by Merkel of Germany.