European Union EU leader von der Leyen spoke on Finland’s recovery package debate: “It’s a one-off”

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen considers European joint procurement of vaccines to be the only real solution.

European President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen has had to spend a lot of time extinguishing fires in recent days.

Although three corona vaccines have already been approved by the European Medicines Agency, the pace of vaccination has been embarrassingly slow. The Commission, which has signed vaccine contracts, has had to both defend its own contracts and tighten its grip on pharmaceutical companies.

The biggest rush of criticism came from Astra Zeneca’s vaccine, which was considered a folk vaccine to ensure mass vaccinations. The Commission expected deliveries of the 300 million contract to be well under way immediately after the marketing authorization.

Company said at the last minute, howeverthat is unable to deliver even half of the promised first installment. The outlook for the future remains blurred and the Commission is still not satisfied with the company’s explanations.

“We underestimate the difficulty of increasing production. At first, we focused more on actually getting the vaccine, ”von der Leyen says in a joint interview with European newspapers.

“We’ve learned our homework. We believed that the agreed production volumes would be adhered to. ”

“Now that I look back, if anything, should have been repeated that vaccinations are going to be slow, we’re going to have problems and delays. However, this is a completely new process, ”he continues.

Vaccine criticism knocking out is important to von der Leyen because he thinks it has been presented in part on the wrong grounds.

Britain’s rapid approval process shifts responsibility for possible side effects to the state, he recalls. In the EU, the responsibility lies with the pharmaceutical company itself.

“We chose the other way forward, and I think it was right.”

“We didn’t want the European Medicines Agency to meet the test or safety requirements. Biologically active ingredients are injected into a healthy person. It brings a lot of responsibility. ”

In addition to Britain, the EU has been compared to Israel, where more than three million people have received the first dose of the vaccine. There has already been a shift from risk groups to a wider adult population.

“Israel is often raised, for example. The difference is that the system there is based entirely on digital. That is good, but Israel has also given permission for the transfer of personal data to companies. We would not do that here in the EU. ”

Vaccines in the opinion of von der Leyen, joint European procurement was the only correct solution.

“First of all, I cannot imagine what would have happened if there had been only a few member states in the EU that had had access to vaccines. What would it have meant for the internal market and the unity of the EU? ”

According to Von der Leyen, to date, 20 million doses of vaccines have been distributed in EU countries. 33 million doses are expected in February and 55 million in March.

The Commission’s goal was for 70% of the adult population to have been vaccinated by the summer. Now the target has been postponed to the end of the summer.

Von der Leyen refuses to comment on the start date of possible mass vaccinations. According to him, “according to a very conservative estimate, we will have 300 million doses of vaccine during the second quarter”.

One of the fires to be extinguished in recent days was Commission initiative restrictions on vaccine exports. Last Friday, the Commission approved a mechanism that gives member states and the Commission the power to ban the export of vaccines outside the EU.

The Commission has justified the restrictions on the grounds of transparency. The EU wants to know where its funded vaccine production ends up. An exceptional and protectionist decision has tightened the gap between Britain and the EU.

The problem with the original wording was that it violated the British-EU agreement on the transparency of the Northern Ireland border. The posting of the mechanism was still changed that night, but von der Leyen has had to explain the error.

“I take full responsibility for this. The decision itself [mekanismista] I consider it a success. ”

Von der Leyen also commented on the debate on the recovery package in Finland in recent days.

There have been rumors in the public that the EU’s recovery package decision is a leverage that will continue to be used. The one-time package are questioned, for example the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo and the Social Democrats Erkki Tuomioja.

“This is a one-off and exceptional measure to respond to the coronavirus crisis,” the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) answered Question Time.

Basic Finns, for their part, is preparing to leave the government with an intermediate question if the government continues to commit to the package. Finland’s share has decreased, as Finland’s economic figures have not been as bad as in the original estimate.

Von der Leyen emphasizes that the structure of the package is very clear: “It is a one-off.”

“I think it is a matter of respecting the decision of the Council, the Commission and Parliament. this is [jäsenmaiden] Council decision. Sure, the Council can take a different decision sometimes in different circumstances, but now that’s the decision. “

According to Von der Leyenin, now is the time to focus on implementing the package.

“It is our common mission and our duty to make this package strong. National investment and recovery plans must respect European priorities: green growth, digitalisation and crisis resilience. “

“And it’s not just about succeeding at the European level, it’s also about the impact at the local level.”

Finland will submit its first draft plan to the Commission in mid-March. The final version will be delivered at the end of April.

Commission and the institutions of the European Union are still working in exceptional circumstances, and the summit at the end of February, for example, will be held by video link.

It is therefore interesting to ask when von der Leyen will get his own coronary vaccine spike.

“Good question. Hmm, I don’t really know that, ”von der Leyen turns to his assistant.

“I think I’m in the Belgian system, so I have to ask them.”