European Union EU foreign policy chief Borrell urges Russia to release Navalny, Foreign Minister Lavrov called EU “unreliable partner”

The EU sent a high-level representative to Russia for the first time in years.

The highest in the EU foreign policy leader Josep Borrell appealed to Russia on Friday and called for the release of an opposition figure Alexei Navalnyin. According to Borrel, the poisoning of Navalny and the imposition of a prison sentence have made EU-Russia relations even worse.

Russia responded to the call by calling the EU an “unreliable partner”.

Navalnyi is the president of Russia Vladimir Putin and an outspoken critic of his administration. Navalnyi was sentenced earlier this week to two and a half years in a labor camp for violating parole rules. The verdict has been considered arbitrary in Europe.

Borrell traveled to Moscow on Thursday for rare talks with Russia. Prior to this, the EU last sent a high-level diplomat to Russia in 2017.

Borrel told reporters he had put pressure on the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrovia The most nalistic case. According to Borrell, the EU does not yet have a formal proposal for new sanctions against Russia, but they will be discussed next month.

“I’ve cared Minister Lavrov our deep concern and our appeal, that her [Navalnyi] will be released and that his poisoning will be investigated, ”Borrell told reporters in Moscow on Friday, according to news agency Reuters. Lavrov stood beside him.

Navalnyi was arrested immediately on January 17 when he arrived in Moscow from Berlin, where he had been rescued from poisoning death.

Navalnyi was poisoned on a trip to Siberia in August. According to a German investigation, the cause of the poisoning was a Soviet novitch poison that had apparently been brushed on his panties.

Russia has questioned that Navalnyi has been poisoned and denied that the Russian administration has anything to do with it.

Lavrov replied that the EU could decide for itself whether to impose new sanctions on Russia. He described the EU as an unreliable partner and said the EU was increasingly acting like the United States vis-à-vis Russia.

“The EU is an unreliable partner for Russia,” Lavrov said according to Reuters.

“We share the view that deteriorating relationships are prone to negative and unpredictable consequences.”