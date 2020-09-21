European Union EU foreign ministers failed to agree on a sanctions list for Belarus

Haavisto describes the situation on Twitter as very frustrating.

EU countries at today’s meeting, the foreign ministers failed to agree on a sanctions list for Belarus. EU countries agreed on sanctions against Belarus as early as August, but no agreement has been reached on the actual sanctions list.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) commented on the State Department on Tweet the situation to be very frustrating. According to Haavisto, strong EU action such as sanctions is needed, but at the same time the dialogue must be kept open.

The sanctions list has been raging in the EU machinery for weeks. According to the news agency AFP, the EU has prepared a list of the names of about 40 Belarusian authorities.

However, according to diplomatic sources, the decision on the list is stuck in opposition from Cyprus. Cyprus has taken a cross-cutting stance on the issue, as it would at the same time want to promote EU sanctions against Turkey.

According to a source in the EU, it is not appropriate to link different sanctions cases together.

Even before the start of the Foreign Ministers’ meeting, it was considered probable that the adoption of the sanctions list would be postponed until the end of the week, when EU leaders will meet for an extraordinary summit in Brussels. The summit will also discuss the EU’s external relations, especially with regard to China and Turkey.

In Belarus protests by the president Alexander Lukashenko have continued since the presidential fraudulent presidential election in early August. Authorities have sought to suppress protests by force.

The EU has not recognized the outcome of the presidential election in Belarus.

EU External Relations Officer Josep Borrell stressed before the Foreign Ministers’ meeting that the EU supports the right of Belarusians to hold free and fair elections.

“It cannot be seen as interfering in the country’s internal affairs, as democracy and human rights are at the heart of EU action,” Borrell said.

According to Haavisto, it is very important for Finland that the foreign ministers discuss the situation in the country.

“It is important that we find ways to support peaceful demonstrations, the opposition and future free elections in Belarus,” Haavisto said in a statement to EU Council cameras when he arrived at the meeting place.

Due to the coronavirus situation, journalists were unable to attend the meeting place to ask questions to ministers.

Before at the beginning of the actual meeting, the foreign ministers met with the Belarusian opposition leader Svjatlana Tsihanouskajan in the form of breakfast.

Haavisto described the breakfast meeting as excellent. According to Foreign Relations Director Borrell, Tsihanouskaya went through the recent events in Belarus.

“We are really impressed with the courage and perseverance of the Belarusians, especially the Belarusian women who show real leadership,” Borrell said.

Today, the Foreign Ministers’ meeting also discussed, among other things, the situation in Libya and the EU’s relations with the African Union. According to AFP diplomatic sources, the ministers agreed at the meeting on sanctions against three companies and two individuals who have violated the UN arms embargo on Libya.

After the Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Haavisto will meet with the Secretary General of the Military Alliance NATO Jens Stoltenberg. Haavisto is also scheduled to comment on the day’s issue to the Finnish media in the early evening.