The European bloc’s 14th package of restrictions against Moscow since the start of the war in Ukraine is the first to target LNG sales

A HUH (European Union) decided on Thursday (June 20, 2024) to apply the first sanctions to Russian LNG (liquefied natural gas). The measure is part of the bloc’s 14th package of restrictions against Moscow since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

With the decision, Russian gas exporters are prohibited from using ports in EU countries to transfer the product to vessels traveling outside the bloc.

However, imports were not banned. Most EU countries stopped buying natural gas arriving through Russian pipelines as soon as the war against Kiev began, but some still import the item.

Belgium, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency until July 1, celebrated the decision. “This package provides new targeted measures and maximizes the impact of existing sanctions by closing loopholes”, he wrote in X (ex-Twitter).

In the same sense, the president of the European CommissionUrsula von der Leyen, said in post on social network that the new sanctions package “will further deny Russia access to critical technologies”, will reduce its revenues and surround the “parallel banking network” by Russian President Vladimir Putin abroad.

Gas market experts consulted by Reuters assessed that the measure will have little impact, since gas use in European ports represents only around 10% of total Russian LNG exports.

