European Union Employment, social affairs and Korona are on the table when EU leaders meet in Porto

An informal EU-India virtual meeting will also be held in conjunction with the informal summit.

EU countries leaders will meet today to discuss the social dimension of the European Union in Porto, Portugal.

Topics of discussion include employment, education and innovation. Finland will be represented at the meeting by the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd).

EU leaders are also expected to discuss Korona issues at their working dinner today. The current question is whether patents on coronary vaccines should be abandoned, as the United States has suggested.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday that the EU is ready to discuss the matter. President-in-Office of the European Council Charles Michel has stated that EU leaders will address the issue in Porto.

The Porto summit will continue tomorrow, with an informal EU summit and an EU-India virtual summit. Originally the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modin was to arrive on the spot in Portugal, but the trip was canceled due to the pandemic.

The EU and India are expected to discuss not only the corona situation but also the development of trade relations.

The corona situation in India is very grim. According to EU Commission von der Leyen, more than EUR 100 million worth of medicines and medical supplies have been sent to India from EU countries.

“We are ready to help more,” von der Leyen tweeted on Thursday.

In the unofficial at the summit, EU leaders are expected to adopt the Porto Declaration, which commits, for example, to safeguarding jobs and taking into account the social dimension as the EU recovers from the pandemic and moves towards a greener and more digital society.

Labor and social issues are largely a national competence of the Member States, so finding common ground on them is not always easy at EU level.

For example, the European Commission has proposed a minimum wage directive, which seeks to address the problem that wages for work are not always enough to live in EU countries.

The directive would not force all countries to legislate on the minimum wage, but the collective bargaining model familiar from the Nordic countries will be taken into account as a good way of ensuring an adequate level of wages.

According to the EU official, discussions between member states on the minimum wage directive have been difficult.

Current affairs international issues in Porto may also raise relations with Russia. EU-Russia relations are weak, due in part to the situation in Ukraine.

Tensions were heightened in April by the Czech government’s announcement that Russian spies were behind the 2014 explosion of ammunition depots in the Czech Republic. Russia and several EU countries then deported each other’s diplomats.

EU leaders are scheduled to have a more in-depth discussion on Russia later this month, when an extraordinary EU summit will be held in Brussels.