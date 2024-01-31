Almost 400 million Europeans are called to the polls for the continental elections on June 9 and this time they can be historic because the expected results vary enough to alter the majorities and the political life of the European Union.

Traditionally, In the European Parliament the union of traditional conservatives, socialists and liberals, with the environmentalists normally hand in hand, added majorities that exceeded 70%. Those times, those of the great European coalition, were already complicated when in 2019 the extreme right took a small leap, but even so the European families managed to retain a narrow majority. That's what can end in June.

A report by the pan-European think tank European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), which takes data from surveys in the 27 member states, ensures that The two far-right groups could rise enough to reach a majority with the conservatives. From a large coalition in the center, which supported and supports integration policies and the transfer of powers from national governments to the European Union, it would move to two blocs, slightly larger than the one on the right, totally opposed.



The variation is slight, but it is enough to change those balances. In a hemicycle of 720 seats, the first party would be the conservative European People's Party (EPP) with 173 seats, 5 less than now. The second are the socialists and social democrats with 131, 10 less than now.

As the third force, the group furthest to the right, ID, which includes Marine Le Pen's French, would appear, which would jump from 58 to 98 seats. The fourth party would be the liberal party, Renew, which would lose 15 seats to remain at 86. The fifth party would be ECR, the other far-right formation, where the Italians of Giorgia Meloni or the Spanish VOX sit, which would advance by 67 seats. at 85.

Right-wing forces such as those of Marine Le Pen or those of the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, could prevail at the polls.

Then would come the ecologists, who would go down from 71 to 61, the left to the left of the socialists, who would go up from 38 to 44 and a group of MEPs who do not enroll in any formation, who would be 42. If the two far-right groups join together (which formally do not do so, but usually vote together) they add up to a quarter of the European Parliament.

Is a brown wave coming in European politics, which would be conditioned by this new majority in the European Parliament? With less than 140 days to go to the polls, that threat is clearer every day if the national polls compiled by this ECFR report are to be believed.

Its authors They talk about a “sudden turn to the right” and a nightmare for the traditional parties of the center right and the center left, that they would lose control of the majority of the European Parliament that they always had since it was created. And the birth of a “populist coalition” that would unite the traditional right with the two extreme right groups.

Five years ago the same thing was feared, it is true, but the probability was lower because right-wing populism needed very good results in all countries. with some implementation.

Five years later they have grown so much, fueled by the unrest generated by the European response to the financial crisis of the period between 2008 and 2012 and by its inability to manage migratory flows, proving right to a xenophobic extreme right that fuels racial hatred, It is enough for them to repeat the national results of recent years to hit the balance of the European Parliament with a hammer.

The 2019 election came after good results for mainstream politicians with the re-election of Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron's first election or Pedro Sánchez shortly before, with the renewal of the Dutch liberal Mark Rutte. In the two-year period before those elections, only in Italy was there good news for the populists. But after 2019 the dam began to give way.

The extreme right is in the coalition government in Finland, it supports the conservatives in Sweden from Parliament, it can govern soon in the Netherlands, it does so in Hungary and Italy, it can condition governance in Belgium starting in June, it is growing in Germany will become the second political force in the polls and will win, barring a surprise, the European elections in France.

Spain does not have a far-right vice president in the figure of Santiago Abascal thanks to the pacts of the socialist Pedro Sánchez with a long list of regionalist or openly independentist parties that mortify national governance.

The ECFR report says that In a third of the 27 member states of the European Union, the extreme right will be the first political force, among them in three of the big ones: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Slovakia, France, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands and Poland. It could be the second or third force in Germany, Bulgaria, Spain, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Portugal, Romania and Sweden.

Is a reaction like that of 2019 possible, which surprised many far-right parties by delivering worse results than expected?

The experts in charge of the report consider that, although possible, it is less likely. But there are symptoms that suggest that something is moving.

After months of passively watching how the German far-right AfD was growing in the polls until it was in second position, millions of Germans came out last Saturday in dozens of cities across the country to protest against that party.

What are the chances that these parties, united with the European People's Party of the traditional right, will control the European Parliament?

The report says that many and that they could reach 49% of the seats. Joined by a handful of “non-registered” people who are also far-right, They would control for the first time one of the key institutions of the European Union and, for example, would have the power to veto appointments.

Is it politically possible? Nobody in Brussels believes that it could be a formal coalition because a significant part of the European People's Party would reject it and abandon the formation, but informally there would be cooperation.

The extreme right also has a problem that is difficult to solve. Being nationalist parties they end up clashing and have contradictory interests and traditions. The Dutch or Scandinavians would like to limit intra-European migration, something that those from the south cannot defend without sinking. The Polish or Bulgarian extreme right are openly anti-Russian while their Hungarian or Czech allies are, on the contrary, pro-Russian.

Hemicycle of the European Parliament in Brussels.

How can it affect European policies?

The report assures that “they could have significant consequences on the political agenda of the European Union and on the orientation of the future legislature (five years) on matters such as the European Green Deal”, everything that has to do with the ecological and energy transition. to fight the climate crisis.

Also about the attempts to ensure that no country moves towards an illiberal model and violations of the rule of law as Hungary or Poland did. and on the ability to continue helping Ukraine, both with weapons and financial funds.

Finally, They would open the political cycle that runs from 2024 to 2027 by launching the extreme right with a prominence that it had never achieved in the European Union. Times of brown shirts (some metaphorical, others not) if a citizen response is not given.

IDAFE MARTIN PÉREZ

FOR THE TIME

BRUSSELS