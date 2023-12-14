You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
This was announced by the president of the institution, Charles Michel, through his account on X.
The leaders of the European Union (EU) agreed this Thursday at the summit held in Brussels to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.
“The European Council has decided to start accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova,” reported the president of the institution, Charles Michel, through the social network X, in which he indicated that they also granted candidate status to Georgia and that they will begin negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina “once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is achieved.”
In that sense, he added that the European Council has invited the European Commission to report before March with a view to making such a decision. “A clear sign of hope for its people and for our continent,” stressed Michel.
EFE
