Today, Wednesday, the second highest court in the European Union will issue its ruling that the tax exemptions obtained by US e-commerce company Amazon from Luxembourg are illegal government aid.

In October 2017, the European Commission considered that Luxembourg provided illegal government aid to Amazon during the period from 2006 to 2014 in the form of tax exemptions. The Commission said: Luxembourg reduced taxes owed by Amazon without good reason.

The commission said this tax treatment meant that three-quarters of Amazon’s profits were not subject to tax and ordered Luxembourg to recover the money from Amazon in the European Union.

Both Luxembourg and Amazon filed a lawsuit with the General Court of the European Union against the Commission’s decision, and requested that the decision be annulled.

It is possible to turn to the judges of the General Court of the European Union before resorting to the European Court of Justice, which is the highest judicial body in the European Union.