The General Court of the European Union dismissed this Wednesday Venezuela’s appeal against the sanctions imposed by the EU in 2017 considering that in the context of the political crisis that the country is experiencing, the authorities violate human rights and democracy is undermined.

In his ruling handed down today, heThe court based in Luxembourg rejected all the allegations made by Venezuelathe first of them, that the country has the right to have its arguments heard by the EU Council before imposing sanctions.

For the court, this would be equivalent to the Council holding international negotiations with Venezuela, which would lose the objective pursued by the sanctionsexert pressure on the Latin American country “in order to provoke a change in its behavior.”

Specific, The sanctions consist of the prohibition of exporting to Venezuela equipment that can be used for internal repression and services related to military equipment.

As these were not individual sanctions, but rather general ones, Venezuela also did not have the right for the Council to hear its arguments beforehand, according to the ruling.

The TGEU also noted that the EU Council “broadly” motivated the adoption of the sanctions and that, at the time they were approved, “he could consider that (…) the acts of violence and the excessive use of force, as well as the violations of human rights and the undermining of democracy in Venezuela, were sufficiently accredited and that there was a risk of these incidents recurring in the future.

Besides, The ruling rejected that the Council of the EU needed the prior consent of the UN to adopt the sanctions and added that Venezuela has not demonstrated the existence “of a practice generally accepted as law” that requires such authorization.

He also dismissed Venezuela’s arguments that the restrictive measures violate World Trade Organization agreements. (WTO) and that they are extraterritorial measures, since according to the TGUE, “the restrictive measures in question relate to persons and situations subject to the jurisdiction of the Member States.”

This is the second time that the TGUE has ruled on this appeal. In 2019, it dismissed the case for the first time, but Venezuela appealed the ruling to the highest court.the Court of Justice of the EU and it returned the dossier to him, asking him to rule again on the substance of the matter.

EFE