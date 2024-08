Protests against the results released by Venezuela’s National Electoral Council took place in several countries. In the photo, a man calls for “Free Venezuela” during a protest in Medellin, Colombia: the country was one of those that called for the release of the voting records in Venezuela, in addition to European nations. | Photo: EFE / Luis Eduardo Noriega Arboleda

Seven European Union countries have issued a joint statement calling on Nicolás Maduro’s regime to publish the results of the July 28 vote. Led by Italy and France, the initiative would seek to reinforce the demand for transparency and integrity in the electoral process.

The elections were marked by accusations of fraud and repression. The opposition presented several pieces of evidence that the winner was Edmundo Gonzáles, an opponent of the Venezuelan dictator.

Italy, France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal signed the statement, which condemns any form of detention or threat against political leaders and increases pressure on the Chavista regime. The countries also emphasize the need to respect the rights of all citizens, including peaceful protests.

“The opposition indicates that it has collected and published more than 80% of the voting records of each electoral college. This verification is essential to recognize the will of the Venezuelan people,” the countries said.

Latin countries also requested voting records

Likewise, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico released a joint statement on Thursday (1st) asking for the release of the voting records in Venezuela.

European Union Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell reinforced the European position. He criticized the National Electoral Council (CNE) for declaring Maduro’s victory based on a partial and unverifiable result, without an independent audit.

Furthermore, Borrell highlights the need for a complete and independent count.

To date, the NGO Foro Penal has identified 939 arrests, including 90 teenagers. There is also information that at least 11 civilians have died, in addition to one soldier.