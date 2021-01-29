European Union countries agree on new restrictions on movement between them

Today, Friday, ambassadors from European Union member states agreed to draw up a new map of the regions most affected by the emerging Coronavirus and impose more stringent restrictions on movement in these areas.

On Monday, the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, presented these recommendations aimed at “discouraging highly unnecessary travel while avoiding closing borders or imposing a general travel ban.”

The Commission intends to add a new category of regions to the European Health Map, which is published every week by the agency charged with monitoring the epidemic.

The new category is the “dark red” areas, which are those in which the incidence of Covid-19 disease is higher or equivalent to about 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for a period of 14 days.

For these areas of greatest risk, screening tests must be performed and quarantine imposed even if travel is necessary. However, there are some exceptions for residents of border areas or workers in the transport sector.

According to a preliminary map of the agency in charge of monitoring the epidemic, 14 countries of the European Union have at least one region classified in the “dark red” category.

The Commission is trying to coordinate the actions of member states keen to avoid a repetition of the scenario of last spring, when successive border closures caused chaos in the movement of people and goods within the European Union and the Schengen area.

A diplomatic source said that Portugal, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, made clear during the meeting of ambassadors that the imposition of complementary measures at the national level is possible.

This country, which is registering a wide spread of the epidemic, decided on Thursday to ban unnecessary travel abroad for a period of 15 days. Belgium took a similar measure from Wednesday to the first of March.

For its part, Germany is considering a drastic reduction in air traffic, with countries it considers the most affected by the new mutated versions of the virus, including Portugal.