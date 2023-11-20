The construction is part of a global investment of 2 billion euros and is expected to begin operating at the end of 2026

The President of the EU (European Union), Ursula von der Leyenconfirmed, this Monday (20.Nov.2023), the support of the European bloc for the construction of a green hydrogen plant in Parnaíba, on the coast of Piauí. The works are expected to begin at the end of 2024. Operations will begin after 2 years.

The announcement was made during videoconference participation in European Hydrogen Weekwith the presence of the state governor, Rafael Fonteles (PT), one of the speakers. Held in Brussels, capital of Belgium, the event is considered the most important in the world related to green hydrogen.

The EU president highlighted the possibility of creating jobs with the installation of the plant and the energy production capacity of the enterprise.

“It is part of a global investment of 2 billion euros in the hydrogen chain in Brazil. This new green energy park will have a 10 gigawatt clean hydrogen and ammonia production facility”, he stated.

According to the government of Piauí, the plant, called Green Energy Park Piauí, will take advantage of the structure of the Port of Luís Correia to export hydrogen, in the form of ammonia, and supply industries in Europe through the Port of Krk, in Croatia.

CRITICISM OF THE GOVERNOR

European Hydrogen Week was Rafael Fonteles’ 14th international trip. His constant presence at commitments outside the country has earned the governor the nickname “tourist” on the social networks.

He constantly appears on the networks citing the countries he is in. Most of the time, accompanied by First Lady Isabel Fonteles. A compilation of videos in which Fonteles mentions the trips she has taken went viral.

The governed has already been in China, Japan, South Korea, United States, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Qatar, Sweden, England, Italy and the Vatican.