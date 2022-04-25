Bueno explained to “Sky News Arabia”, that the European Union’s plan is to reduce dependence on Russian gas by diversifying sources of supply, and the goal is to reduce dependence on Russian energy by 60% before the end of this year, and completely by 2030, and the United States has agreed to increase its shipments of liquefied natural gas to Europe by 70%, and the union is in talks with other suppliers, including in the Middle East and North Africa, and investing extensively in improving infrastructure in Europe, and accelerating the green transition by intensifying the contribution to Energy mix from renewable sources.

point of no return

He added that the European Union depends on Russian energy by 40% or more, depending on each country, and despite this, there is a clear consensus in the bloc about the need to reduce this dependence as quickly as possible, because we simply cannot rely on a resource that attacks its neighbor and invades lands and threatens us all with this reckless behavior.

He added that the European Commission presented a new plan aimed at diversifying energy sources and increasing investment in renewable energy, in addition to adopting various measures to make European consumption more efficient, and we will start reducing imports of Russian oil and then gas, and one of the main elements of this plan is liquefied natural gas, and of course We won’t see structural changes overnight, but I think we’ve reached a point of no return.

The regional spokesman revealed that there are no deep differences between the member states on this issue, because everyone believes that it is in the interest of the European Union to strengthen its strategic independence. It is true that some countries will face more difficulties to achieve this goal, but Russia did not leave them with any choice but to find Trusted suppliers.

Settle disputes

He pointed out that the nature of the European Union requires the existence of differences and finding balances, this is logical if we take into account that we are talking about 27 countries, each of which has an independent foreign policy, with that, the European Union adopted the most severe package of sanctions in its history against Russia, and also decided unanimously Providing weapons to Ukraine to defend it against Russian military operations.

On the approval of some European countries to buy in exchange for the Russian ruble, Bueno says, “The situation is clear. The Russian request is a violation of the current contracts between Russian suppliers and European companies, and any attempt to pay in the Russian currency will also represent a violation of the sanctions regime against Russia. The Russian authorities are trying to change the rules of the game and this matter.” It shows once again that the Russian authorities are feeling the impact of the sanctions we have imposed, and they are trying to avoid the worst effects of these measures by breaking legal contracts, which is further evidence of the need to speed up steps to reduce our dependence on Russia.”