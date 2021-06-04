From Brussels, the partners of the old continent announced that Belarusian airlines will not have access to their airports, nor will they be able to transit in the airspace of the European Union, in a new development of the conflict over the forced diversion of a flight to Minsk to arrest an opposition journalist.

The governments of the European bloc announced that the authorities of their countries must deny permission to “land, take off or fly over their territories to any aircraft operated by Belarusian airlines.”

The sanction takes effect from midnight on Friday, June 4, in Central European time, as part of the punishment measures for the events of May 23. That day the Government of Alexander Lukashenko forced, with a fighter plane, the landing in Minsk of a Ryanair flight in the middle of the journey between Greece and Lithuania. On board was opposition journalist Roman Protasevich, who was arrested with his girlfriend.

As a result, the operations of companies such as Belavia, which normally flies to about 20 airports in Europe, including Germany, France, Italy and Austria, will be severely affected.

The penalty also includes commercial carriers, who sell seats on planes operated by another airline as part of a codeshare agreement.

EU planes won’t fly over Belarus either

On the other hand, this week the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued a safety directive according to which EU planes must also avoid Belarusian airspace, unless it is an emergency.

A measure criticized by the world body of the airline industry, IATA, which brings together 293 members, among which are the largest flight companies.

The head of the agency, Willie Walsh, stressed that now flights to Asia will be longer and more expensive, and that security on air travel should not be politicized. He said it is a “disappointing and retrograde development.”

But both the EU and NATO argue that the precedent for the crash landing of the Athens to Vilnius flight was an episode of state piracy and that it demands action like this.

Lukashenko accuses the West of waging a hybrid war

At the last euro summit, President Alexander Lukashenko and his son and adviser Víktor Lukashenko, who cannot enter EU territory and whose assets and assets in the EU were frozen, were blocked.

Now the bloc’s governments are working on a broader package of sanctions, with the aim of affecting dominant sectors in the Belarusian economy. They could include the sale of bonds, the oil sector and the export of potash mineral salts.

It will be known more on June 21, when a smaller punitive list will be released on individuals and two entities.

From his shore, Lukashenko has said that Protasevich’s arrest was justified, as the reporter was allegedly plotting a rebellion. After the diplomatic conflict, he accused the West of waging a hybrid war against him.

Another voice that was heard was that of the opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who fled from Belarus to Lithuania after the disputed presidential elections in August 2020, in which she was defeated and for which she has denounced corruption with Lukashenko in power and more. 20 years.

Tikhanovskaya said from Poland that exiles are increasingly concerned about their safety and that the countries of the Group of Seven, G7, should impose new sanctions on the Belarusian government.

“The pressure is most powerful when these countries act together and we call on the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union and Ukraine,” Tikhanovskaya said.

Indeed, the leaders of the powers: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States will talk about Belarus in a meeting this June 11, it is on hold if the Government of Boris Johnson, host of the meeting, will issue an invitation to the Belarusian opposition.

Only Russia backs Belarus

Following the May 12 episode, which drew international condemnation, several companies anticipated sanctions and decided on their own to avoid Belarusian airspace. These include Air France, Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, Swiss, Finnair, Iberia, the Polish LOT, Air Baltic, KLM and Ryanair itself.

That action sparked a response from Russia, when the Kremlin prevented some of the planes from flying over Russian airspace. The authorities did not approve the route change issued by Air France and Austrian Airlines and the routes were temporarily suspended, which Vladimir Putin attributed to a precaution due to procedural issues and paperwork, denying a political background.

Russia has become the sole supporter of Belarus, in its affront to the West and from NATO, the Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, warned about the “dangerous behavior” of Vladimir Putin to excuse his ally. The matter will be discussed at the next summit of the organization in Brussels.

With Reuters