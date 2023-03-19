But will the European Union save the Polo? And should they?

It’s not all that easy. The European Union and national governments must improve air quality. One of those ways is to ban the car with a combustion engine. This will of course be done in phases. The emission requirements are becoming stricter all the time. The car must go through the WLTP cycle and on that basis the emission figures are determined.

The disadvantage is that with expensive cars you can simply use an electric motor plus battery pack to get out of that test. This is hardly possible in a small car. There is not enough space, it weighs too much and above all it is too expensive. It is precisely the reason that the Ford Fiesta is going out of production and the next BMW M5 has a V8.

Euro 7 too strict

The problem is that the consumption of those huge battleships with V8 and battery packs is wildly variable. If you are constantly loading and only driving a short distance, then such a moving mammoth tanker is very economical. But on longer stretches – certainly at higher speeds – they are still CO2 spewing barges. From 1 in 100 to 1 in 4: it is possible.

And it is precisely with those CO2 emissions that the manufacturers struggle. Because with Euro 7, the requirements become so strict that you have to only can be achieved through electrification. For the manufacturers, the cars are becoming too expensive for that and they better stop with the segment. Remember that the A segment is almost extinct. Only Hyundai and Kia will remain active, although they will not be very profitable.

In the B-segment there are also several cars that are killed. In addition to the Fiesta, the Volkswagen Polo is also threatened with extinction. That say Thomas Schäfer, big boss of Volkswagen. In fact, the future of the Polo depends on how negotiations with the European Union go. Volkswagen is betting high by threatening to kill the Polo.

Should the European Union save the Polo or not?

Now we can put on our Volt cap and think about the point of the EU. Stricter requirements result in less polluting cars. Because those large PHEVs are sold relatively little, in contrast to the Polos and Fiestas.

We are going to have a problem with the car market at some point. No A and B segment cars means that many people can no longer afford affordable cars.

On the other hand, you can force manufacturers to make affordable electric cars. As we reported this morning, Citroën is already working on it.

Then it is now your turn, dear reader? What should the EU do? Give in to pressure from the car lobby? Or just stick with the plans that will make manufacturers build affordable electric cars faster?

