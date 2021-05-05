European Union Business leaders Antti Herlin, Jorma Ollila, Sari Baldauf and Ilkka Paanase appeal for EU recovery funding

The European Union is the backbone of our economy and our security and trade policy, the petition says.

Finnish key players in the business community are calling on parliamentarians to approve the European Union’s recovery funding in parliament.

The petition has been signed by 20 business representatives. Among them are the Chairman of the Board of Kone Antti Herlin, Chairman of the Board of Nokia Sari Baldauf, Former CEO of Nokia Jorma Ollila, Chairman of the Board of Marimekko Mika Ihamuotila and CEO of Supercell Ilkka Paananen.

“The European Union is the backbone of our economy and our security and trade policies. More than half of our exports go to the EU. Our future is strongly linked to Europe’s success. Finland also needs friends and security, ”the petition says

Recovery financing approval is on the cutting edge and Parliament will vote on it shortly. Committee on Constitutional Affairs decided last weekthat the approval of funding in the plenary session of Parliament requires a majority of at least two-thirds.

“The deal isn’t perfect, far from it. However, its emergence calmed the corona-ravaged market. Therefore, it is in the interests of Finland, Finns and our companies to support the recovery of Europe and at the same time ensure that the money in the recovery package is used to reform Europe and Finland and create new jobs. The collapse of the recovery package would lead to uncertainty, which would be a poison to start-up growth and lead to Finland’s outer perimeter in the EU. ”

The petition has been signed by Kone’s former CEO Matti Alahuhta, Olvi ‘s CEO Lasse Aho, Sari Baldauf, Chairman of the Board of Broman Group Harri Broman, President and CEO of Atria Juha Gröhn, Antti Herlin, Mika Ihamuotila, Chairman of the Board of Lappset Johanna Ikäheimo, CEO of Keskisuomalainen Vesa-Pekka Kangaskorpi, Founder of SRV Ilpo Kokkila, CEO of Nokia Pekka Lundmark, Founder of Power Ventures Inka Mero, Chairman of the Board of Ensto Marjo Miettinen, Jorma Ollila, Ilkka Paananen, President and CEO of Pintos Tuomas Pere, President and CEO of OP Timo Ritakallio, Chairman of the Board of F-Secure Risto Siilasmaa, Chairman of the Board of the Confederation of Finnish Industries Jaana Tuominen and a member of the Board of Ponsse Juha Vidgrén.